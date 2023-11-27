Napoli New Manager, Mazzarri Compares Osimhen To Cavani

Victor Osimhen has been compared with Edinson Cavani, who is considered one of the best strikers of his generation.

The 24-year-old Osimhen made his return from a hamstring injury as Napoli claimed a 2-1 win over Atalanta on Saturday and he grabbed an assist for the second goal.

Cavani was on the books of Napoli between 2011 and 2013 helping them win the Coppa Italia in 2012 and establishing himself as the most dominant striker in Serie A.

Napoli manager, Walter Mazzarri lauded Osimhen following the Serie A game which was played at Gewiss Stadium and he compared him to the current Boca Juniors star Cavani.

READ ALSO:

“Every team that faces Napoli plays with the utmost attention. When I arrived, I tried to work on some aspects. Osimhen ?” Mazzarri said on Numero Diez.

“Even though I wasn’t coaching Napoli, I knew I was coaching the best player in Serie A. You didn’t have to train him to see what he was like. He is a bit generous like Cavani.”

Osimhen who won last season’s Serie A Golden Boot award has netted six goals in the competition this term and provided one assist.