Napoli Make Contact With Antonio Conte

With Napoli now preparing for life after Luciano Spalletti, the Partenopei have made contact with former Tottenham and Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte.

La Repubblica have reported about Napoli’s manager chase, with Gian Piero Gasperini said to be Aurelio de Laurentiis’ favourite for a while. But the Atalanta manager is not liked by a majority of Napoli fans and that is something which holds De Laurentiis back from moving for Gasperini.

Sassuolo boss, Alessio Dionisi is also of interest but nothing concrete has progressed in this regard. There is interest in both Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann, but their salary demands are quite high even though brief contacts have been made with the Spaniard and De Laurentiis has a salary package ready.

But more recently, contacts have taken place for Conte. The former Tottenham boss would be keen on a move to Napoli and he is now waiting for talks and negotiations to reach a more official phase.