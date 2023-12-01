Napoli Line Up Boniface, Akor As Osimhen’s Replacement

Reports suggest that Napoli, the Serie A champions, have identified Victor Boniface and Jerome Akor as potential replacements for Victor Osimhen, should he leave the club. Osimhen’s contract with the team has not yet been extended, and he will have only one year left on his contract by next summer.

According to 90 Minutes, Na- poli has lined up direct replacements for Osimhen, including Akor and Boniface. Boniface has been in great form this season for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, scoring seven goals in 12 league outings.

Akor, on the other hand, has netted seven goals for Montpellier in the French Ligue 1 since his arrival from Norwegian club Lillestrom.