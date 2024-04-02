Napoli keen on Boniface as Osimhen’s replacement

Napoli are considering Super Eagles and Leverkusen’s striker, Victor Boniface, as a potential replacement for his international teammate, Victor Osimhen. Boniface has caught Napoli’s attention due to his impressive performance in the Bundesliga for Xabi Alonso’s side. He scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in fifteen starts for Die Werkself, earning him the Rookie of the Month award four times in a row.

However, an adductor injury has sidelined him for most of the season, despite Leverkusen’s continued pursuit of trophies across all competitions, maintaining an unbeaten streak after 39 games. Earlier, Boniface’s outstanding form in the first half of the season had linked him with a move to Arsenal. While Leverkusen is reluctant to sell the striker, they are reportedly open to discussions if they receive a bid of around €55m for the player, who is only in his first season with the club.