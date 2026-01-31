Serie A action this weekend sees reigning champions Napoli and league leaders Inter Milan looking to bounce back and tighten their grip at the top, as they host Fiorentina and visit Cremonese respectively on Matchday 23.

Napoli return to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium determined to keep their Scudetto push alive after suffering a bruising 3-0 defeat away to Juventus.

Back on home soil, Rudi Garcia’s side will be confident of a response against a Fiorentina team sliding dangerously toward the relegation zone.

The champions’ cause is boosted by the return of Romelu Lukaku, although the continued absence of Kevin De Bruyne, David Neres and Matteo Politano limits Napoli’s attacking options.

Even so, Napoli have been formidable at home, combining defensive solidity with control and composure that has made the Maradona one of the toughest venues in Italy.

Fiorentina arrive in Naples short on confidence after a 3-1 Coppa Italia defeat to Como. Their league position tells a worrying story, with the Viola currently sitting 18th and struggling for consistency.

Attacking problems could worsen, as Roberto Piccoli is unlikely to feature and Moise Kean remains a major doubt.

While Fiorentina have shown they can compete in this fixture historically, their recent form and potential absentees up front leave them facing an uphill task.

Napoli’s defensive strength at home suggests a tight contest, but one that favours the hosts Elsewhere, Serie A leaders Inter Milan travel to face Cremonese, with Cristian Chivu’s side in imperious form and showing no signs of slowing down.

Inter come into the match after an emphatic 6-2 demolition of Pisa and will expect another convincing performance against a team battling near the foot of the table.

Cremonese, who suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at Sassuolo last time out, continue to struggle for goals and consistency.

Midfielder Michele Collocolo is a doubt, adding to the concerns for Davide Nicola’s side, who have found it difficult to trouble defences throughout the season.

Inter’s strength lies in their ruthless attacking play and disciplined defence, especially away from home, where they have been particularly effective.

With a perfect record against Cremonese in previous meetings, confidence is high within the Nerazzurri camp.

Once again, all eyes will be on captain and leading scorer Lautaro Martinez, who has been in devastating form and remains a constant menace to opposing backlines.