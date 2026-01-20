Napoli Hold Talks Over Lookman Transfer

Italian giants Napoli are set to hold a key meeting this week to decide whether to pursue the signing of Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman.

According to reports from Sky Sports, Napoli head coach Antonio Conte will sit down with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis to discuss a possible move for the Atalanta star.

The meeting is expected to determine if the club will renew their interest in the Nigerian international. Lookman is believed to still be keen on leaving Atalanta, despite a recent truce between the player and the club following tensions caused by his failed attempt to force a transfer last summer.

Napoli had previously made a move for Lookman during the summer transfer window but were unable to complete the deal. However, circumstances have now changed, with the club close to selling winger Noa Lang to Galatasaray and striker, Lorenzo Lucca, to Nottingham Forest.

With attacking options set to leave, Napoli are expected to strengthen their forward line, and Lookman has emerged as a leading target. Meanwhile, Turkish clubs Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have also been linked with the Super Eagles star, setting the stage for a potential transfer battle in the coming weeks.