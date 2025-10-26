Napoli Go Top Of Serie A With 2-0 Win Over Inter

Scott McTominay and Kevin de Bruyne scored as defending champions Napoli beat title rivals Inter Milan and moved to the top of the Serie A table. The hosts led at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona through De Bruyne’s first-half penalty, before McTominay and Frank Anguissa struck to secure Napoli’s first win in three games – after a league defeat by Torino and the midweek 6-2 thrashing by PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

But in a setback for Antonio Conte’s side, Belgian midfielder De Bruyne – who has four goals in eight games since leaving Manchester City – limped off the pitch soon after scoring. It was Inter who made the better start as their captain Lautaro Martinez was denied from close range by Napoli goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

But Napoli went ahead through De Bruyne’s penalty in the 33rd minute after Henrikh Mkhitaryan fouled Giovanni di Lorenzo inside the box. It was the final involvement of the evening for both De Bruyne and Mkhitaryan as the former Manchester United midfielder was swiftly taken off by Inter manager Cristian Chivu.