Napoli Give Condition To Sell Osimhen To S’Arabian Club At Reduced Price

According to II Mattino, Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis will be open to sell Victor Osimhen to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal for less than the striker’s release clause of 75 million euros.

The newspaper reported yesterday that Napoli will accept 65 million Euros from Al Hilal for Osimhen, but on condition they get the cash not later than June.

It is understood that Napoli need the cash from Osimhen’s transfer to finance new signings for the new season.

Napoli coach, Antonio Conte, has reportedly been unhappy that they lost top star, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and failed to land some of their top transfer targets in January.

