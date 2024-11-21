Napoli Dismisses Man United’s Player-Plus-Cash Offer For Osimhen

Share

Italian Serie A giants, Napoli, have strongly refuted claims of a playerplus-cash deal with Manchester United for Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, insisting they are not entertaining such proposals.

Reports suggesting a trade involving Manchester United’s, Joshua Zirkzee, and N30 million for Osimhen have been dismissed, with Napoli maintaining they want an outright cash payment for the Nigerian forward.

Osimhen, currently on loan at Turkish champions, Galatasaray, has been in sensational form this season. The 25-year-old has netted eight goals and provided four assists in just nine matches across all competitions, quickly becoming a key player for Okan Buruk’s side.

Despite his impressive performances, both Galatasaray and Osimhen have ruled out any January transfer, barring an exceptional offer.

According to reports from Cult of Calcio, while there may be some truth to Manchester United’s interest in a swap deal, Napoli are firm in their stance that Osimhen’s services will only be available for a cash payment.

The club has set a reduced release clause of N75 million for the striker, a fee that United’s proposed deal of N30 million plus Zirkzee falls significantly short of. Napoli are prepared to wait until the summer transfer window to secure their valuation.

Further complicating the situation, Napoli manager Antonio Conte has indicated that the club is not in the market for a striker, citing satisfaction with Romelu Lukaku’s contributions.

Instead, Conte has prioritized defensive reinforcements, which would necessitate player sales. This leaves Manchester United’s swap deal option firmly off the table for now.

Share

Please follow and like us: