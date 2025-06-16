Napoli Desperate To Land ‘Expensive’ Lookman

Share

…as Chukwueze tipped to replace Antony at Betis

Super Eagles stars Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze are making headlines in the European transfer market, with Italian giants, Napoli, showing strong interest in Lookman, while Chukwueze is being tipped for a move to Spanish club Real Betis.

Serie A champions Napoli are keen to sign Lookman from Atalanta, but they are reportedly finding the asking price a major stumbling block.

According to SportItalia, Atalanta values the 27-year-old at around 60 million euros. Napoli, however, believes this is too high for a player who is “closer to 30 and not 25.

The report suggests that Napoli might try to include a player in the deal to lower the cash price. Negotiations are expected to continue, but Napoli is also considering other options.

Premier League clubs might also join the race for Lookman, who has impressed with his performances. Meanwhile, in Spain, Real Betis are actively searching for a new winger this summer.

Much of the talk in Seville points to Super Eagles winger, Chukwueze, as a potential replacement for Manchester United’s Antony.

Antony had a strong loan spell with Betis away from Old Trafford, and a return has been rumoured.

However, Manchester United are reportedly demanding a high fee for Antony, and other European clubs like Bayer Leverkusen are also showing interest.

This situation might force Betis to look at alternative options, and Chukwueze has emerged as a prime target for the Spanish club. Chukwueze is no stranger to Spanish football, having enjoyed a good spell at Villarreal before moving to AC Milan in 2023.

