Napoli Consider Luis Enrique As Luciano Spalletti Replacement

Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti is set to leave the club and the Partenopei are considering Luis Enrique as one of the candidates to replace the Italian.

Spalletti is set to take a sabbatical leave from managing next season and La Repubblica have reported that the Partenopei are considering their options regarding the future.

The club could undergo structural changes but they expect the hunt for a new manager to be the most complicated one.

Luis Enrique is one candidate that interests the Partenopei and the same applies to Julian Nagelsmann, who also interests Tottenham. The fact that both of them are free agents makes them rather prime candidates for the Napoli role.

Other Italian candidates include Gian Piero Gasperini, Thiago Motta and Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano. Aurelio de Laurentiis, it is said, will make another attempt to convince Spalletti to stay but the manager has already made up his mind about his future.