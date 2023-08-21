Napoli coach criticises Osimhen despite banging brace as Oliseh hails Awoniyi

Napoli’s coach, Rudi Garcia, is not happy with his Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, despite scoring two goals in their 3-1 win at Frosinone on Saturday. The Serie A newcomers stormed to an early lead but Napoli restored parity through Matteo Politano before Osimhen took centre stage by firing the defending champions to the lead before the break. The 24-year-old striker completed his brace in the second half, outwitting goalkeeper, Stefano Turati, in a one-on-one situation.

Garcia, while pleased with Osimhen’s stellar attacking display, expressed dissatisfaction with the striker’s defensive contributions. “Offensively, he was excellent, he scored two goals and there is nothing I can tell him,” Garcia told DAZN. “Defensively, I didn’t like him at all and I told him during the break. He used to press more and defend better in the past. We changed this thing in the second half and we played with more quality.

“I knew he was not fit to play 90 minutes, but we waited for his second goal,” continued Garcia. “He is a leader and this will never change, it’s his strong point.” Meanwhile, a former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, has hailed the quality of Nottingham Forest striker, Taiwo Awoniyi. After scoring in the opening game against Arsenal, Awoniyi scored again on Friday against Sheffield United in a Premier League game The former Juventus of Italy midfielder was happy about the performance of the lanky forward and the quality of goals he scored.