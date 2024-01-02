Napoli Close To Signings Two Players

Napoli are in the last stage of signing Lazar Samardzic and Pasquale Mazzocchi but they won’t stop there as they won’t have Frank Anguissa for a while due to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) football match.

According to the reports, the Partenopei are mulling more physical options for the role, such as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Emre Can.

The Dane could indeed leave Tottenham, provided they find a replacement. However, his wages might be an issue for them.

Napoli are also revisiting a pair of the previous targets, such as Boubakary Soumaré, who joined Sevilla on loan from Leicester City last summer, and West Ham’s Pablo Fornals, who was on their radar when Cristiano Giuntoli was in town.

They have inquired about Can, who’s contracted with Borussia Dortmund till 2026. He moved to Germany from Juventus in a €25M in 2020.

READ ALSO:

The talks for Samardzic are progressing nicely, especially with his entourage, which was the sticking point that made his Inter transfer collapse.

He should get a five-year deal with €2/2.5M wages. They are nearing an agreement on a €20M package with Udinese, according to reports.

Instead, Salernitana accepted a €3M offer for Mazzocchi, who will take the medicals tomorrow, Sky informs.

Aurelio De Laurentiis promised new signings, and somebody like Hojbjerg, on top of addressing their short-term void, would be a strong deputy for both Stanislav Lobotka and Anguissa afterwards.

They seem ready to divert from their usual status quo of signing primarily youngsters for readymade contributors to turn their underwhelming campaign around.