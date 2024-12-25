Napoli Clear Osimhen For January Transfer

Share

Italian club, Napoli, have reportedly approved the potential transfer of star striker Victor Osimhen ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

According to TBR Football, several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Aston Villa, have been alerted to the Nigerian forward’s availability. Osimhen, valued at £75 million (£60 million), is currently on loan with Turkish champions Galatasaray.

However, his loan agreement includes a break clause, making a mid-season move possible. Despite the clause, any transfer will require Osimhen’s approval.

The striker had previously assured Galatasaray of his commitment to stay until the end of the season, a promise that could influence his decision in the coming weeks.

With Premier League giants closely monitoring the situation, the January window promises to be an intriguing period for one of Europe’s most sought-after talents.

