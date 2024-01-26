Napoli Again List Boniface To Replace Osimhen

Italian Serie A side Napoli have once again surfaced in discussions about Victor Boniface, identifying him as one of the five potential candidates to replace Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen. Osimhen recently dropped a strong hint that he is considering a departure from the reigning Serie A champions at the conclusion of the current season.

In an interview with CBS, the 25-year-old Osimhen declared his intention to take “the next step” in his football journey during the upcoming summer transfer window. Following this revelation, Tuttomercatoweb reported that Napoli have set its sights on Boniface, considering him a prime option to fill the potential void left by Osimhen.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward has been making headlines in the Bundesliga since his noteworthy move from Belgian club Union St.Gilloise in the summer. With his stellar performances capturing attention, Victor Boniface has climbed high on Napoli’s list of possible successors to Osimhen.