Napoli Actively In Search Of Kim Min-Jae Replacement

Defending Serie A champions, Napoli are set to go all out in pursuit of Stuttgart defender, Konstantinos Mavropanos.

According to Calciomrrcato, the Greek center-back is still in Aurelio De Laurentiis’ sight as the search for Kim Min-jae’s successor continues.

The 25-year-old’s departure earlier in the summer has left a gaping void in Rudi Garcia’s backline.

Napoli cannot afford to lose a player of his calibre without signing a replacement.

Although, there are reports that numerous candidates have emerged in the past few weeks.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s Ko Itakura and Wolverhampton’s Max Kilman have been the subjects of the Italians’ interest.

So has been Mavropanos, the 25-year-old Greece international, who left Arsenal for Stuttgart in 2020.

While the Wolves stalwart commands a significant price tag, Garcia isn’t convinced with Itakura. Mavropanos could be an ideal balance between cost and quality.

Napoli would have to allocate around €20 million to get Stuttgart’s permission, But based on the Greek’s performances in the past three years in Germany, that’s a reasonable price.