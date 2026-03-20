Napoleon Ete Agbelogode: The Life, The Struggles And The Bargain

Life is funny. It could be weird most times. Scientists, philosophers and kings have sought to understand how most things happen, all to no avail. It is full of gaffes and contradictions. There is an unseen force, beyond the manipulation and management of mankind. This mysterious force apportions to every man or woman, a share of fortune or misfortune in a lifetime. Some call this force fate, my Yoruba brothers call it “awon aiye”, my Igbo brothers call it “ndi owa”.

I choose to call it “people of the world”. People of the world can be cruel, unfair and even punitive. Man could be helpless in the hands of people of this world. My father, Napoleon Ete Agbelogode, graduated from the University of Lagos in 1990. The same year his father died at the age of 59. Because of my father’s hard work and dedication to service he was retained by Chevron Nigeria after serving his NYSC at the same firm.

Everything was going well at one point and all of a sudden, the people of the world started throwing missiles from all sides of the cylinder to stop my father from going far in his career at Chevron. During his time in Chevron, envy, jealousy, was so much that they connived at different occasions to bring him down.

If it was not annual “deliberate low rating assessments” with “no evidence”, it was accusations of being “desperate”, without “proof ”. It had been from one issue to another, simply because Napoleon chose hard work, entrepreneurship, smartness, ambition and positivity.

He had distinctions in PGD and MBA from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology. He finally left Chevron Nigeria without getting to where he ought to get to. Napoleon chose happiness in the midst of sadness, he chose peace in the midst of war, he has a lot of positive vibes to give in the midst of negative vibes and energy, he chose freedom where there was bondage, and he lived a life full of fun where there is no need to have fun.

He chose a different life from others, he had a unique style and formula to win any situation, he was larger than life. In the midst of these adversities, Napoleon Ete Agbelogode navigated to victory. He was a smart man and that brought many enemies his way though had few good friends. He kept all the principles of good life and communal living.

A lot of people owed him money but he never fought them and most times didn’t ask them nor did he report anyone to anybody, all for the sake of a good relationship. He suffered low blood pressure, just like his father (Paul Agbelogode), it took him time to understand that it was an hereditary issue. He tried to end the blood trend when his late younger sister (Hilda) suffered the same fate. He was more determined to overcome but “ndi owa” gave him a good run for his strength.

He had so many children, even though only two were his biological offspring. He was my helper, my father, my hero and my pillar, Napoleon Agbelogode came through for me at all times.

He was there for all who came to him for help. He had plans to be a king maker after retirement, but that never happened, all because of the people of the world. Napoleon Agbelogode had so many plans to take his business to the top, but suddenly “awon aiye” moved from low blood pressure to prostate cancer. Napoleon Agbelogode fought hard, took all the rules personally.

He had to deal with the illness with a lot of diplomacy, he shocked the people of the world and got to 60 years and we got a good report from the doctor that we are winning because the disease was going down. But “ndi owa” played a fast one, took everyone to the general market and played their last card, what a manipulation! We had a lot of deep conversation, Napoleon Agbelogode knew that the forces behind the untimely death of his father were at work and he equally knew they were not going to stop with him but he was determined to win and win for every member of the family.

But as they say, all is fair in war and at this point, on behalf of the entire Agbelogode family, I go on my knees to beg the people of this world. We completely surrender and let it all end here, let it not extend beyond this point. We stand on the principle of life that says: “When a man goes on his knees to beg, you don’t shoot further”. We lost Paul Agbelogode at 59; we lost Napoleon Agbelogode at 60.

We beg that this is enough, we are exhausted and we cannot continue again, we apologise for all wrong done in the past. Let’s go our separate ways and never find ourselves again, it is a heartfelt appeal. We are well consoled with the song re-mixed by Jim Reeves that says: “This world is not my home; it’s just a passing phase”. “Ndi owa” owns the world, we do not. The people of the world can have a great feast but all we ask is “free Agbelogode”.