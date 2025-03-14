Naples Residents Camp Outdoors After Overnight Quake

Share

Many people in and around the Italian city of Naples have spent the night on streets and in their cars after an earthquake shook buildings and brought rubble crashing down.

Italian seismologists said the 4.4 magnitude tremor struck at 01:25 local time (00:25 GMT) yesterday at a shallow depth of 3km (two miles), on the coast between Pozzuoli and Bagnoli.

The quake was felt across Naples and power supplies were disrupted in parts of the city. In Bagnoli, close to the quake’s epicentre, a woman was pulled from the rubble of a partially collapsed house with light injuries, reports the BBC.

Naples sits on the Campi Flegrei, a volcanic basin that makes the area in southern Italy prone to quakes.

