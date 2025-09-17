NAPHER-SD Set For 53rd Conference /Workshop In Lagos

The National Association for Physical, Health Education, Recreation, Sports, and Dance (NAPHER-SD) has finalised its plans for the 53rd National Conference and Workshop, scheduled to take place from September 23 to 27, 2025, at Lagos State University in Ojo.

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Prof. N. A. Sentonji, announced this at the weekend, expressing confidence that the LOC is prepared to deliver a memorable conference and workshop.

Prof. Sentonji assured participants of a smooth experience from September 23 to 27, emphasising that the President of NAPHER-SD, Prof. Florence Adeyanju, and the entire national executive board will be pleased with the LOC’s efforts at the conclusion of the event.

The event will commence on September 23 with the arrival of delegates, followed by the workshop on September 24. The plenary opening session is scheduled for September 25, and the conference will conclude on September 26, with departure set for September 27.