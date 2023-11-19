NAPE: NNPCL Bags Innovative Company Award

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced that it emerged as the 2023 Best Innovative Company of the Year at the just concluded 41st Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Annual International Conference & Exhibition.

A statement issued by Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPCL, Olufemi O. Soneye on Sunday said the award, which was in recognition of the outstanding performance of NNPCL was presented to the Company at the closing ceremony of the Association’s 2023 Conference & Exhibition, at the Eko Hotel, in Lagos.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, on behalf of NNPCL, Executive Director, Business Services, NNPC EnSERV, Martina Atuchi, said the award would further spur the company to achieve more in its quest to deliver value to Nigerians and other stakeholders.

She further thanked NAPE for providing a veritable platform on which leading players within the nation’s energy landscape converge annually to exchange ideas, share insights, and discuss the future of the energy Industry.