NAOWA Vocational Centre Empowers 115 Women

The Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) has inaugurated a remodelled vocational training center at Giginya Barracks in Sokoto.

The centre’s initiator, Mrs. Anne Omoh Tawasimi, NAOWA’s Zonal Coordinator, said the project aims to support the Federal Government’s skills acquisition training initiative and promote self-reliance.

Tawasimi emphasized the importance of combining educational learning with skills acquisition training to boost productive engagements across sectors.

The remodelled center boasts modern equipment and specialized instructors, offering training in tailoring, catering, handcraft, beauty makeup, computer literacy, and more.

“The project handed over to me in a bad shape and dilapidated. By our assessment it was not too conducive for learning and for acquisition of skills necessary for empowerment of our Barracks Community.

“The Centre is already running and presently training about 115 trainees in leatherworks,tailoring, catering,hairdressing and make up as sponsored by 8 Division”, she said.

A graduating student, Miss Peace Godwin, expressed gratitude to NAOWA for the opportunity, highlighting the empowerment training as a catalyst for fruitful engagement in their lives.

