NAOWA Donates Life-Saving Equipment To Military Hospital In Ikoyi

The President, Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), who doubles as the Wife of the Chief of Army Staff, Mrs Safiyyah Shaibu, has commissioned some Life-Saving equipment donated by the association to the Accident and Emergency Ward of the Military Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

The association undertook the renovation of a Ward in the hospital, which was commissioned by her as part of activities marking the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Annual Conference 2025.

After the inauguration of the equipment, Mrs. Shaibu undertook a guided tour of the newly renovated Accident and Emergency ward as well as the Pediatrics and Gynaecology departments of the hospital.

The equipment donated included: Medium size oxygen concentrator; Multi parameters patient monitor; Manual suctioning machine; Autoclave sterilizing unit, and Automatic External Defibrillator (AED).

“These facilities would assist patients in the ward to fast track their recovery process speedily.” The Chief Medical Director (CMD), Brig. Gen. Ebute, appreciated the generosity of the president of NAOWA for singling out the hospital for such world-class equipment.

“The life-saving equipment will go a long way in impacting the lives of patients. She also inspected the Pediatrics, Gynaecology, Accident and Emergency wards where she empathised, prayed for their quickest recovery. She made gifts and cash donations for each of the patients.”