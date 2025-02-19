NAOWA Advocates Teamwork, Sportsmanship In Child’s Education 

Share

The Chairperson of Nigeria Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), 8 Division Chapter in Sokoto, Magdalene Ndidi Ajose has emphasized the need to embrace the principles of team work, leadership and sportsmanship in driving the course of educating children.

She noted that children not only deserve quality education but also be encouraged to participate in other extra curricular activities like sports for their fitness and readiness to perform better for academic excellence and character.

Ajose made these statements at the 7th anniversary of NAOWA Sokoto Nursery and Primary School celebration and it maiden edition of Inter-House sports competition held Tuesday at the school play ground, Giginya Barracks Cantonment , Sokoto.

She described sports as a veritable tool that brings out talents and sustains the bond of unity, friendship and development especially among young ones

” We will like to uphold the tradition inorder to inspire participation , promote peace, harmony and unity among and between children of soldiers and civilians in the spirit of nation building.”

Ajose described the occasion as a celebration of development , cohesion and academic distinction of the school since establishment.

“It is a clear testament of the commitment of my predecessors , pupils, our understanding parents and dedicated staff for sacrificing to ensure quality education of our children.

” I will use this space to acknowledge and thank Mrs Nwosu who laid the foundation for where we are today which drives us to unrelenting devotion influenced by the trust of parents as our greatest gift”, She noted.

The Special Guest of Honour and General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Sokoto , Major General Ibikunle Ajose called for sustained support for improved and quality education of children army officers.

He commended the remarkable efforts of those who strove to upgrade and uplift the school established by NAOWA adding that the school was remarkably improving with facilities and quality teaching and learning .

Ajose who was represented by Brigadier General Abubakar Abdullahi Danladi described the strides by the school as a symbol of commitment and gesture which would positively impact the future of the pupils and last the test of their basic education pursuit.

” All these happening today is a reflection of collective participation, mutual understanding and team work to ensure quality and positive performances both in academic and character of the pupils “, he remarked.

During the event, medals were contested , won and lost by children drawn from the 4 houses for various events as ball picking, sprint race, obstacle game, relay and tug of war which finally placed Emerald House the overall winner with 12 medals.

Followed by Opal with 10 while Ruby and Topaz house returned 3rd and 4th respectively as cultural dance and Corps members performances climaxed the occasion with prizes presented to winners.

