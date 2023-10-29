NAOWA 8 Division Holds 2023 Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign In Sokoto

The 8 Division Chapter of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) on Saturday holds its 2023 breast cancer awareness campaign in Sokoto State.

The campaign which was in line with the World Health Organization (WHO)’s International Day Against Breast Cancer typically observed on October 19, was commemorated with an awareness campaign in Giginya Cantonment, Sokoto.

Mrs. Florence Godwin Mutkut, Chairperson of the NAOWA 8 Division Chapter said the campaign was planned in accordance with the goals established by the NAOWA National Headquarters, which is led by Mrs. Mariya Abiodun Lagbaja, President of the organisation.

According to her, the purpose of the campaign was to educate people about the risks associated with breast cancer.

The NAOWA chairperson, who was represented by the wife of the Commander, 8 Division Garrison, Mrs Anne Omoh Tawasimi, emphasized that this year’s campaign dwells on the importance of regular self-examination and timely mammograms, as according to her, early detection increases treatment success rates.

She therefore commended the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Maj. Gen Godwin Mutkut, who was the Special Guest of Honour of the programme, for providing the necessary support that made the event a success.

The Global Breast Cancer Awareness Initiative is aimed at promoting education, early detection, and support systems. It also focused on disseminating information about risk factors, symptoms, screening methods and treatment options.

Some guest speakers who delivered lectures during the campaign underscored that breast cancer is not a death sentence and can be prevented through appropriate treatment, which hinges on early disease detection.

They recommended vaccination, self-breast examination especially for people above 40 years, exercise, and a balanced diet, as some of the measures to reduce the prevalence of breast cancer.