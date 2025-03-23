Naomi Silekunola: Off the hook at last

Share

Its a big relief for the Former queen of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi,Naomi Silekunola, as the Oyo State Government withdrew the 18-count criminal charges filed against her and others.

The charges being dropped shows to a great extent that interventions from general society can bring sliver lining to situations that seemed impossible.

It was reported that the state government withdrew the charges against her, broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat, and school principal Fasasi Abdullahi.

The charges stemmed from the stampede at Islamic High School in Bashorun, Ibadan, during a children’s funfair on 18 December 2024.

Oyo State Attorney General Abiodun Aikomo at the Oyo State High Court confirmed to reporters that the case was dismissed in the interest of justice.

In response to the development, the 31-year-old former queen expressed her gratitude on her Instagram page recently.

She acknowledged the state government and all those involved in facilitating the case’s withdrawal.

Sharing her thoughts on the matter, Ms Naomi said: “I appreciate the government of Oyo state; thank you for acting in good faith. All lessons learned, and we will let it serve as a guide in the future. During this ordeal, I have felt an indescribable love from people both far and near, people of different descent and religious affiliations.

“Top government officials, traditional rulers, fathers and mothers of faith, exceptional amazons, and, in fact, non-governmental organisations from across the globe. I have received a pure and genuine love with no iota of discrimination and prejudice. My dearest nuclear and extended family, my spiritual daddies and mummies, my loving ardent followers and fans spread across the globe, my friends, volunteers and partners of wings.”

