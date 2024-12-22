Naomi Silekunola: Misfortune Strikes At a Prophetess’ Doors

Share

It has been from one trending gist to another since former Olori of Ooni of ife, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola left the Palace.

Although, she has been in the news for achieving great fetes on her own after cutting ties with the King, other stories about her have not been all good.

Her recent arrest was one of the top stories in the news on Thursday, December 19, 2024, following the Stampede at children’s funfair in Ibadan which led to about 35 children losing their lives.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Police Command’s spokesperson, Osifeso Adewale, disclosed that Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, the main sponsor of the event and former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has also been taken into custody.

“Sequel to the Stampede incident recorded on Wednesday 18/12/2024 at the Islamic High School, Basorun, Ibadan venue of the family event Organized by Wings Foundation and Media partners Agidigbo FM, the Oyo State Police Command wishes to inform the good people of the state that (8) Persons have since been arrested for their various involvements,” the statement said.

“These persons include the main event sponsor, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola ’f’ age 31yrs, Fasasi Abdulahi, ’m’ age 56yrs (School Principal Islamic High School, Ibadan), Genesis Christopher, ’m’ age 24yrs, Tanimowo Moruf,’m’ age 52yrs, Anisolaja Olabode, ‘m’ age 42yrs, Idowu Ibrahim, ‘m’ age 35yrs and Abiola Oluwatimilehin, ’m’ age 25yrs.

“So far, 35 minors have been documented dead while six others are critically injured and on various Medical Interventions.

“In furtherance of the above, the case has since been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, with the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge leading the investigations.

Prophetess Naomi’s involvement has been described as one of the unfortunate situations, where things done with good intentions turn to a regretable bad idea.

No one sponsors an event with the intention of not having positive success, especially when it involves children.

Some of the speculations that is going round in the public space argues that Naomi Silekunola has been hit with sheer bad luck.

Some of her followers have also blamed the misfortune on her leaving the Palace, alegging that the tragedy that befall the event rarely happens.

