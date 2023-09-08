NAOC: Energy Chamber Seeks Urgent Approval For Acquisition Deal

Following the ground-breaking agreement between Oando PLC and Eni for the acquisition of 100 per cent of the shares of Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited (NAOC Ltd), energy investment space monitor, African Energy Chamber (AEC), has given its support, saying the significant transaction holds immense potential for Nigeria’s energy sector and the wider African energy landscape.

A report released to this effect said the AEC recognised that this deal represented a substantial step towards enhancing indigenous participation and control in the energy industry. According to the report, Oando’s increased stake in OMLs 60, 61, 62, and 63, along with the additional ownership in NEPL/NAOC/OOL joint venture assets and infrastructure, will not only grow the company but also contribute to the development of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon resources.

“This transaction marks a significant step forward for Oando, increasing its ownership and influence across a wide spectrum of energy assets, including production, infrastructure, reserves and exploration. It positions Oando as a major contributor to Nigeria’s energy sector and underscores its commitment to furthering the country’s energy ambitions.

“The AEC would like to emphasise the importance of local content and investment in Africa’s energy sector and calls upon the Nigerian government to swiftly grant Ministerial Consent and any other necessary regulatory approvals to facilitate the completion of this transaction. Speedy approval will enable the parties involved to expedite the realization of the deal’s benefits, furthering Nigeria’s energy ambitions and attracting additional investments,” the report said.

It noted that this landmark agreement demonstrated the con- tinued commitment of industry players like Oando and Eni to the sustainable growth and development of Africa’s energy resources, adding that the AEC remained steadfast in its support of initiatives that drive economic prosperity, strengthen local capacity and promote responsible resource management across the continent.

“The Oando-Eni deal marks a significant milestone for Nigeria’s energy sector and underscores the potential for local participation and growth. By increasing Oando’s stake in vital oil and gas assets and infrastructure, this agreement not only strengthens indigenous control but also contributes to increased economic development within the country.

“As we strive for energy sovereignty and sustainable growth, it is imperative that the Nigerian Government expedites the necessary approvals to realize the full benefits of this transformative transaction,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC. Recall that Eni recently announced the signing of an agreement with Oando PLC – Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy solutions provider listed on both the Nigerian and Johannesburg Stock Exchange – for the sale of Nigerian Agip Oil Company Ltd (NAOC Ltd), the wholly Eni-owned subsidiary focusing on onshore oil & gas exploration and production in Nigeria, as well as power generation.

NAOC Ltd is present with interests in Nigeria across four on- shore blocks (OML 60, 61, 62, 63), which it operates on behalf of NAOC JV (operator NAOC Ltd 20 per cent, Oando 20 per cent, NNPC E&P Limited 60%), in the Okpai 1 and 2 power plants (with a total nameplate capacity of 960MW), and in two onshore exploration leases (OPL 282 and OPL 135, respectively 90% and 48%) for which it also holds operatorship.

NAOC Ltd participating interest in SPDC JV (Shell Production Development Company Joint Venture – operator Shell 30%, TotalEn- ergies 10%, NAOC 5%, NNPC 55%) is not included in the perimeter of the transaction and will be retained in Eni’s portfolio. Following the transaction completion with Oando PLC, Eni will maintain its presence in Nigeria through Nigerian Agip Exploration (NAE) and Agip Energy and Natural Resources (AENR), reiterating the company’s commitment to its employees health and safety, as well as to the environment.

Eni continues to operate in the country focusing on operated offshore activities. Participations in operated-by-others assets, both onshore and offshore, and Nigeria LNG will remain in Eni portfolio too. The transaction is consistent with Eni 2023-2026 Plan. The Up- stream will supplement the core organically led growth with inorganic high-grading activity, adding resources with incremental value while divesting resources that can offer greater value and opportunities to new owners. The closing of this transaction is subject to, inter alia, the authorisation of all relevant local and regulatory authorities.