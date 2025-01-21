Nantes Coach Lectures Chelle On How To Use Simon

Share

Head coach of French Ligue 1, side Nantes, Antoine Kombouaré, has once again aired his opinion on why Nigeria international winger Moses Simon is special.

Simon found the back of the net for Nantes in their 1-1 draw against Saint-Etienne, it was his fifth goal of the season and he also boasted five assists this season in just 16 games.

Returning from an ankle injury which brought his season to a premature end, the 29-year-old was expected to take some time to get back to his best levels, but that hasn’t been the case with his splendid performance for club and country since his return.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw against Saint-Etienne, Kombouaré while explaining the decision to start 18-year-old Herba Guirassy said more is still expected from him like Simon who can play anywhere on the pitch to maximum effect.

