NANTA’s President, Folami, spotlights milestones in 2024

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), which is the umbrella body for IATA/NCAA registered travel agencies operating in Nigeria, is one of the foremost and leading travel and tourism trade associations for the private sector operators.

Over the years, it has devoted itself to enthroning professionalism and ensuring the protection of its members as well as deepening of the travel and tourism trade business in Nigeria. Sometime last year, Yinka Folami took over the reins of the association’s Presidency from its former President, Mrs Susan Akporiaye.

Reviewing the performance of the association and developments within the trade operating environment in 2024, Folami noted that a lot of markers were laid by the association even as he said that the trade in Nigeria made some notable advancements, stressing that the situation could have been better but for the challenging economy and operating environment.

Some of the major milestones recorded by the association as highlighted by him, include:

Committees’ Activation

Following the inauguration of NANTA Committees at the first 100-Day event, all eight NANTA committees were fully activated, with key officers (Chairmen and Secretaries) of each committee duly elected and terms of reference including core mandates for respective committees clarified.

Committees are now fully functional to explore and implement initiatives that are consistent with the overall goals of NANTA

Partnerships and Collaborations

To address the systemic issues that conflict with our three-pronged vision for the trade – Fair Play, Protection of our Market, and Strengthening NANTA – we have forged strategic partnerships with key stakeholders:

NANTA-FCCPC Partnership: We signed and implemented a landmark partnership with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), to aid our trade and align consumer protection practices with global best practices; putting consumerism (consumer welfare, consumer rights, and consumer protection) at the heart of our dealings with principals/trade partners and within our trade.

IATA Consensus: We established a consensus with IATA to provide training and capacity development for our members on ADM and Refunds under the BSP Framework.

African Collaborations: NANTA has further strengthened relationships with African Associations such as the African Business Travel Association (ABTA), Association of Eastern and Southern Africa Travel Associations (AESATA), Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA), and Cote d’ Ivoire Association of Travel Agents (CATA) to align market directions/focus, enhance intra Africa development through travel and tourism; by deploying uniform strategies/interventions through collaboration. By this, we have expanded our frontiers of influence and impact within Africa

NANTA – Gambia Tourism Board (GTB): Upon invitation from the Gambian government, modalities for formal partnership with the Gambia Tourism Board and the Ministry of Tourism in Gambia are in process of being finalised.

Discussions that will initiate plans for our International Travel and Tourism Conference (ITTC) 2025 are ongoing as the conference is aimed at equipping our members professionally and promoting intra-Africa development through travel and tourism.

Advocacy, Interventions and Stakeholder Engagements

Understanding our role as first level regulatory body for the travel trade, we have intervened through courtesy visits and formally documented communications with various stakeholders like the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, NCAA, FCCPC, FAAN, CBN, IATA, Airlines and GDS companies on key concerns that affect the Nigerian market.

Minister’s Invitation to NANTA to Provide Position on the Fly Nigeria Bill 2024

The Office of the Honorable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development invited NANTA to communicate its position on behalf of the travel trade on the Fly Nigeria Bill 2024. Ably represented by our Honourable BOT Chairman, Alhaji Aminu Agoha, NANTA strongly communicated support for the Bill, and further advocated the following:

A regulatory framework that promotes a level playing field, transparency, and accountability in the travel trade industry;

For the Bill to also prioritise the protection of consumers’ rights and ensure fair competition; and;

For the travel trade to be more involved and engaged in the design and implementation of aviation policies and regulations.

Industry Development Initiatives

We took initiatives aimed at all-inclusive participation in decision-making and policy positions, including:

Internal Engagements and Consultations: We initiated a process to engage with the top agencies in NANTA to unify objectives and achieve prosperity for all within the trade (both Big and Upcoming). They all agree that the direction of the Market should be based on equitable practices and strengthening NANTA.

World Travel Market (WTM) 2024 – Impactful Exhibition

Beyond members sealing international business deals and boosting network, NANTA symbolised the power of oneness through its exhibition at the 2024 WTM in Excel Centre, London. Having inspired sister associations, corporates, and the government, NANTA handed over Nigeria’s participation at the WTM to the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy (through the NTDA).

This has been achieved after proudly showcasing and selling Nigeria to the world, independently, for three consecutive years; 2022, 2023, and 2024. This, definitely, has increased our brand value and influence globally.

Award and Recognition

Virgin Atlantic honoured NANTA with an Award of Excellence for Best Industry Partnership – a testament to the value of our engagements and advocacy.

Future Commitments

As we transit into a new year, we are committed to planning and further implementation to achieve the following:

Conduct NANTA National Town-Hall Meeting in February 2028; See committees more active through enhanced reporting; Establish new partnerships with chambers of commerce and brands whose products add value to members; Re-activate the Industry Working Group to enhance internal engagements; Celebrate and honour the Nigerian traveller through the initiative – NANTA Day;

Facilitate the International Travel and Tourism Conference (ITTC) – 2025; Schedule strategic engagements with all industry stakeholders till our key concerns are fully addressed; Fully engage training and capacity building in 2025; Expand our scope of impact and influence through partnerships with both African and global bodies, with rich value propositions for NANTA; and Present 2024 Year-End Position Papers to IATA, NCAA, and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development; re-presenting our informed positions, highlighting the key concerns that linger in our market, making recommendations, and seeking intervention.

Others are; renewing NANTA’s membership with UFTAA, and the process will be completed by January 2025. We promise to be a strong voice in UFTAA; Discussions for membership with UN Tourism (Formerly UNWTO) is also ongoing to give NANTA more influence and capacity to engender desired outcomes.

Forging Ahead

Folami noted, ‘‘as we transition into 2025, I encourage us all to reflect on our collective milestones, and as responsible leadership, we value your constructive feedback.

‘‘The year 2024 was good because you all, as supportive members, trusted the voice, action, and even the noiselessness of leadership.

‘‘Our collective strength is always in our unity, shared commitment to excellence, and all-inclusive prosperity. We will, through our best, insist to effect the outcomes we desire. And as we embrace the New Year with optimism, I wish us all good health, sound mind, peace, and safety.’’

