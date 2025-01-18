NANTA’S Deputy President, Umeasiegbu, sees rise in domestic tourism

Share

The First Deputy President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Pastor (Mrs) Chichi Umeasiegbu, has expressed optimism about the performance of Nigerian tourism in 2025, projecting a rise in domestic tourism.

Her projection is based among others on the performance of the sector in 2024, a performance she said witnessed huge inflow of tourists in December, with visits and spent by Nigeria Diaspora population making the difference.

‘‘I see domestic tourism growing in leaps and bounds this year.

In the news we hear of the great mileage of our returnees from the Diaspora and how much we made in December,’’ she disclosed, Adding, ‘‘that is a reflection that we have what it takes to keep people entertained, occupied and happy wherever they go within Nigeria.

‘‘In fact, getting accommodation was a herculean task as most hotels were fully booked by the Nigerians and their friends (IJGB) from Diaspora. Last year December was the first time that I heard the acronym – IJGB. It means I just got back.’’

On her business front, her focus would be on diversification, which she also canvassed as a model for others, noting, ‘‘I am a believer in diversification. And having multiple streams of incomes. As a financial analyst and consultant, I believe and teach that people should diversity.

‘‘So 2025, will see my company going into other areas of businesses, some of which will be support businesses of the travel and tourism industry.’’

