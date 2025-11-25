NANTAP Urges Clarity, Capacity Building, Collaboration On Reversed Mother-Tongue Education Policy

The National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) has expressed concern over the recent reversal of the Federal Government’s Mother-Tongue Based Multilingual Education (MTB-MLE) policy.

In a statement, the association emphasized its commitment to preserving, promoting, and creatively expressing Nigeria’s cultural identities, noting that the policy, when properly understood and effectively implemented holds immense value for national development.

Signed by NANTAP President Adeniran Makinde, FTA, the statement reads: “The intent of the mother-tongue policy aligns with global best practices, which affirm that children learn faster, comprehend better, and build stronger cognitive foundations when educated initially in their first language. Beyond educational efficiency, such a policy strengthens national identity, promotes cultural pride, and prevents the gradual extinction of Nigerian languages, an integral part of our intangible heritage.”

The association acknowledged that the controversy surrounding the policy and its eventual reversal may have stemmed from communication gaps, inadequate sensitisation, and insufficient capacity among implementers and stakeholders. NANTAP therefore called on the Honourable Minister of Education to intensify training and re-training programmes for teachers, administrators, curriculum developers, and cultural educators to ensure proper understanding and execution of culturally aligned educational policies.

The statement further added: “Rather than discarding the mother-tongue policy, the nation should invest in strengthening the systems that support it. Language is not just a tool of communication; it is the vessel of our worldview, values, and collective identity. Protecting it is protecting the Nigerian soul.”

NANTAP also outlined its readiness to collaborate with the government to make the policy effective.

The association proposed assisting in the creation of culturally grounded learning materials, dramatized content, children’s theatre modules, and storytelling frameworks in Nigerian languages.

It also pledged to facilitate workshops, theatre-in-education sessions, and language appreciation programmes to equip teachers with culturally relevant methods of delivering lessons.

Furthermore, NANTAP offered to engage communities using Theatre for Development approaches to educate parents, school communities, and local stakeholders on the benefits of mother-tongue learning.

The group highlighted its ability to partner with the government in documenting, archiving, and promoting Nigerian languages through performances, festivals, and digital cultural projects, while participating in consultative forums to track the impact, challenges, and successes of language-based educational policies.

The association emphasized that policies promoting indigenous languages “are not threats to national unity or global competitiveness. Rather, they position Nigeria as a culturally confident nation capable of engaging the world from a place of identity, dignity, and intellectual strength.”

NANTAP called on the Federal Government to reconsider the policy reversal and work with professional bodies, cultural institutions, and educators to ensure the policy is workable and impactful, noting that “the future of Nigerian children, and the survival of our cultural heritage depends on decisions we make today.”