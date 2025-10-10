NANTAP Lauds Tinubu For Clemency Granted To Vatsa, Ken Saro-Wiwa

The National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) had commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the historic act of clemency granted to the late General Mamman Vatsa and renowned writer and environmentalist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, alongside others whose memories remain deeply rooted in Nigeria’s democratic and cultural history.

NANTAP in a statement signed by its President, Adeniran Makinde, fta, stated that this gesture, “coming decades after their unjust executions, represents a significant step in our nation’s journey towards truth, healing, and reconciliation,” adding that “it is a powerful reminder that the arts, literature, and voices of conscience—such as those of Vatsa and Saro-Wiwa—remain eternal, inspiring generations long after their physical silencing.”

It further stated that as the umbrella body of Nigerian theatre practitioners, NANTAP recognises the profound symbolism of this decision.

“General Mamman Vatsa, himself a poet and patron of the arts, and Ken Saro-Wiwa, an internationally celebrated writer and activist, embody the enduring spirit of artistic courage and creative resistance. Their lives and works continue to speak to Nigeria and the world about justice, freedom, and the transformative power of the arts.”

NANTAP noted that by granting this clemency, President Tinubu has not only “reaffirmed his statesmanship but has also restored dignity to two towering cultural figures whose sacrifices will forever shape our collective identity.

This singular act underscores the vital role of memory in nation-building and opens a new chapter for dialogue, unity, and reconciliation.

“NANTAP calls on all Nigerians to embrace this moment as an opportunity to strengthen our shared values of justice, democracy, and cultural pride. We remain committed to preserving the legacies of our national heroes through theatre, literature, and performance, ensuring that their stories continue to inspire a brighter future for Nigeria.”