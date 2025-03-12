NANTAP Honours Four Oyo Thespians With Fellows Of Theatre Arts

Share

Oyo State’s rich theatrical heritage was celebrated in grand style at the recent National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) National Delegate Convention 2024.

During an Investiture and Awards Dinner held on the last day of the Convention, four of the state’s most distinguished artists were honoured with the esteemed title of Fellows of Theatre Arts, fta, cementing their legacy within the Nigerian creative landscape.

The recipients, Adekunle Olarotimi Ojo, a seasoned playwright, director, and actor; Leye Fabusoro, a multi-talented artist known for his expertise in stage management, production design, and technical theatre; Yemi Akintokun, a renowned actor and director; and Laide Nasir, a distinguished academic and theatre scholar; represent a diverse and powerful spectrum of talent, each contributing significantly to the growth and evolution of theatre in Oyo and beyond.

Ojo has dedicated his life to the stage. His works, often reflecting the socio-political realities of Nigeria, have captivated audiences and sparked critical discourse. His commitment to nurturing young talents has also made him a vital figure in the state’s artistic community.

Fabusoro has been the backbone of countless productions. His meticulous attention to detail and unwavering dedication have contributed to the success of numerous theatrical endeavors. His mastery of the technical aspects of theatre has consistently elevated the quality of performances.

Akintokun has graced both stage and screen with his compelling performances. His dedication to character development and his ability to embody diverse roles have earned him critical acclaim and a loyal following. His commitment to artistic excellence and his passion for storytelling have made him a powerful force in the industry.

Nasir has played a pivotal role in shaping the theoretical and practical understanding of theatre in Nigeria. Her research, publications, and mentorship have significantly contributed to the development of theatre education and scholarship.

Her dedication to preserving and promoting Nigerian theatrical traditions has made her a respected authority in the field.

The conferment of fellowship upon these four individuals is, no doubt, a testament to their unwavering commitment to the arts and their profound impact on the Nigerian theatre landscape.

Their dedication, talent, and passion have enriched the cultural fabric of Oyo State and the nation as a whole.

Alongside the Oyo State honorees, the convention also recognised national icons, bestowing awards upon veterans: Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva, the Executive Director/CEO the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Shuaibu Hussein, and Bolanle Austin-Peters, acknowledging their immense contributions to Nigerian theatre.

The then NANTAP president, Israel Eboh, delivered a valedictory speech reflecting on the association’s progress and the importance of continued dedication to the arts. He expressed confidence in the association’s future under the new leadership.

The convention also marked the election of Makinde Adeniaran as the new national president of NANTAP. In his acceptance speech, Adeniaran outlined his vision for the association, emphasising innovation and unity.

This recognition by NANTAP “serves as an inspiration to aspiring artists and a reminder of the enduring power of theatre to entertain, educate, and transform. The people of Oyo State celebrate these deserving fellows and applaud their contributions to the vibrant tapestry of Nigerian theatre. Their legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire generations to come.”

