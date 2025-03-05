NANTAP Expresses Concern Over Delay In Commissioning Renovated National Theatre

Share

..calls for updated cultural policy, better funding, improved infrastructure for the Arts

The National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) has expressed concern over the delay in com – missioning the National Theatre.

The association noted that nearly two years after renovations were completed, the National Theatre remains under lock and key, unutilised. NANTAP also called for better funding, improved infrastructure for the Arts.

The immediate past President of NANTAP, Mr. Israel Eboh, fta, made this call in his valedictory speech at the Body of Fellows Investiture Dinner and Recognition Awards Ceremony of Eko 2024 National Delegates Convention held penultimate Saturday at Glover Memorial Hall, Lagos.

He emphasised that “our creative industry holds immense potential for national development, and we call on the government, corporate bodies, and private investors to play their part in its growth.

“It is of great concern that nearly two years after renovations were completed, the National Theatre remains under lock and key, unutilised.

We therefore, call on the relevant authorities to act swiftly and ensure that this iconic cultural landmark is fully operational for the benefit of the creative industry.”

He further stated: “We urgently need an updated Cultural Policy that reflects the realities of the modern creative industry and provides a roadmap for sustainable growth.

“Government and financial institutions must prioritize funding for the arts, ensuring that creative professionals have access to grants, loans, and investment opportunities.

In this vein, I make bold to say that we, as an Association, frown at the recent Intervention by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) through his Special Assistant on Digital & Creative Economy which completely omitted the Performing Arts from its beneficiaries. I want to believe that it was an oversight that would be corrected subsequently.”

Eboh also called for improved infrastructure, and incentives for private investment in the Performing Arts, stressing that policies should be put in place to encourage private-sector investment in theatre and performing arts, making it a more attractive and viable industry for investors.

“Both the government and the private sector must invest in infrastructure that will enhance theatre production and audience engagement. Modern theatres, performance spaces, and training centers are essential for growth.

Government must be deliberate in encouraging private sector investment in infrastructure development for the Arts. The Body of Fellows Investiture Dinner and Recognition Awards Ceremony was the climax of the five-day 2024 National Delegates Convention of NANTAP, tagged Eko 2024, which brought together delegates from various state chapters across country, including FCT, Delta, Ogun, ….

In attendance at the colourful Body of Fellows Investiture Dinner and Recognition Awards Ceremony include the General Manager/CEO of the National Theatre, Tola Akerele; the Director General, National Film and Video Censors’ Board (NFVCB), Dr.Shaibu Husseini; the Director General, Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), John O. Asein, who was represented by Lynda Alphaeus; renowned theatre scholar, Chairman, Body of Fellows, and former Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Duro Oni; a seasoned practitioner, pioneer President, and currently the Board of Trustees (BoT) of NANTAP, Mr Mahmood Ali-Balogun, fta; award-winning filmmaker, theatre director/producer, and the founder of Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, as well as the founder/ artistic director of BAP Productions, Bolanle Austen-Peters; renowned journalist, artiste, arts and culture advocate, curator, and Programme Chair, Committee for Relevant Art (CORA), Jahman Anikulapo; and veteran actor, Nobert Young.

Also in attendance include representatives of Association of Movie Producers (AMP), Association of Movie Content Owners & Producers/Distributors of Nigeria (AMCOD), Director’s Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Creative Designers Guild of Nigeria (CDGN), and Guild of Theatre Arts Drummers (GOTHAD).

Highlights of the event include the conferment of the prestigious Fellow of Theatre Arts (fta) on deserving prac – titioners. In all, 18 practitioners were conferred with Fellow of Theatre Art (fta), covering 2022-2024.

But it was not all about speeches as there were hilarious drama presenta – tion by students of the Department of Theatre Arts, Lagos State University of Education, Ijaniki, Lagos, and breathtaking dance performances and drums ensemble by members of the Guild of Theatre Arts Drummers (GOTHAD), led by the award-winning master drummer, choreographer, and the National Coordinator of GOTHAD, Isioma Williams.

