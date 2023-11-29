NANTAP: Delegates Convention advocates dev’t of scheme on core theatre business

Nigerian theatre arts practitioners have stressed the need for an urgently enabled and a carefully crafted scheme to be included in the education curricular on the core business of theatre.

This, they averred, should be developed for capacity building. The call is part of the resolutions reached at the end of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) National Delegates Convention (Delta 2023) held recently at Asaba, the Delta State capital.

In attendance were delegates from 12 state chapters: Delta, Ogun, Edo, Oyo, Anambra, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Imo, Lagos and the FCT. And from guilds and affiliates such as Nollywood Elders Forum, Guild of Directors, Guild of Theatre Arts Drummers, Guild of Nigerian Dance Practitioners. National Executive Council members, Body of Fellows, members of the Board of Trustees, and other industry stakeholders were also in attendance.

The Convention whose theme was “Building a Borderless Market to unlock the Potentials of the Nigerian Creative Economy”, was declared open by the Chairman, Body of Fellows, Professor Duro Oni, FNAL, fta, Fsonta.

In his opening remarks, the President of the association, Mr. Israel Eboh, fta, underscored the need for Nigerian theatre arts practitioners to rebrand, rebuild, and create more opportunities for network towards a better theatre profession in the new socio-political and economic climate prevailing in the country. The imperative for a new approach to professional practice features not only in the addresses and goodwill messages presented at the opening ceremony but also in the deliberations at the National Delegates Convention.

Delegates deliberated on the current state of theatre practice across the country. They noted the challenges such as poor funding, inconsistent official policies, harsh economic climate, lack of synergy between training institutions and practice, inadequate infrastructure, and unstructured or total lack of government support, among others.

The Delegates expressed the need to do more in terms of advocacies for enabling policies that would enhance the practice environment and synergize with other organisations, local and international, in this regard.

The NDC also recognised the need to push for more investments by the government and the private sectors in the arts, especially theatre, as this way, theatre can rise above the current economic challenge.

Therefore, after a critical assessment of issues, state of the sector, deliberations and suggestions, the Delegates Convention resolved that there is an urgent need for the theatre artistes to create awareness among themselves and move toward rebranding the profession in the new dispensation; and that the idea of theatre as a business and economic venture should be stressed at all levels of government and social interactions. To this end, NANTAP has registered its business under the name: TAP Business Ventures Nigeria Limited.

The Delegates Convention also resolved that theatre practice should be conducted under a safe and secured environment; and that “greater attention should be paid to safety in and around theatre buildings and institutionshat whereas, NANTAP had advocated the establishment of a stand-alone Ministry for Culture and Tourism out of the Information Ministry in the economic agenda of President Tinubu’s administration, the Convention decries the break-up of the ministry into two separate entities that undermines the fundamental task of driving the Nigerian tourism sector towards international and local celebration through our rich culture and arts sector. The convention further frowns at a situation where one Permanent Secretary serves three different Ministries (including Information) and pleads with the government to, as a matter of urgency provide each of the ministries with its own Permanent Secretary for efficient service delivery.

“NANTAP is deeply concerned about the ongoing renovation of the National Theatre by a consortium of bankers. Visits to the place show that in the execution of renovation and restructuring, no deep consideration is being given to the final output, as a performance friendly place. Emphasis is more on cinema (exhibition) to the detriment of live performance, which is the grand purpose of the national monument as a symbol of our rich culture. We also noted regrettably, that the Main Bowl stage has lost its grandeur of its revolving facilities, while the capacity has been reduced from 5000 seats to 3500. All the performance spaces that gave the National Theatre its uniqueness have been abridged considerably. The association urges an urgent intervention to reverse this concern before it is too late.

“Finally, the Convention appreciates support towards the Asaba Delegates Convention from: The National Theatre, National Council for Arts and Culture, Clevenard Global Limited, National Film and Video Censors Board, National Institute for Cultural Orientation, Leadway Assurance Plc., National Troupe of Nigeria and the Delta State government for their support and partnership.”

Earlier, in his welcome address at the opening ceremony, the national president of NANTAP, Israel Eboh fta., said: “Even at the risk of sounding self-praising, we cannot but appreciate the Nigerian theatre artistes and creatives who continue to practice and though barely recognised or making a living, continues to grow and develop the Nigerian entertainment space. This day is yours, celebrate it, be celebrated, and be the attention even if only for a day.

“In our celebration, we must remain conscious that we are the masters of our own fate. If our art and craft is to be respected, patronised and valued, if we must become respected professionals and key players within our national economy, whose services are sought by all, the time is now for us to begin to practice the theatre of social and econmic relevance.

“Our stories must begin to reflect and address the present-day realities and challenges confronting us as a people and nation. If our theatre cannot and would not take a stand by confronting the issues of leadership rascality, electoral fraud and violence, hate speeches, the daily blood-letting across the country, extra judicial killings, a failing judicial system and the many other evils confronting us as a people, and expect the same society to embrace us, then we continue to live in self-denial and delusion.”

He also stressed the need for theatre arts practitioners rise above seeing themselves as capable of practicing only the “court jesters’ art”, adding that, “We must turn our art into a voice of reason, a trade that is craved for because the people require it, demand it and need it, because it connects with them.

“As we move into the phase of Creative Economy, we must learn the business of the arts, and as a necessity begin to grow and advance the business of the performing arts to create wealth for ourselves and nation. Theatre and all its allied areas in a global business with capacity to create employment, attract infrastructural development, help grow tourism as well as take many a Nigerian from the streets.

“As an association, we shall continue to explore partnerships that will grow and develop theatre and the creative space. We shall continue to seek corporate and institutions whose partnership will grow the capacity and businesses of the theatre and that of the practitioner. Our theatre must become an ensemble that incorporates the business community and government institutions as an essential and integral part of a tripod practice, investment and policy. Our theatre must throw over-board the old ways of doing things and embrace partnerships and collaboration that share risks and also share gains and create wealth for all.”

In his goodwill message, the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, commended NANTAP for the positive impact it is making in terms of regulating the practice of Theatre Arts in Nigeria as well as overseeing the welfare of theatre practitioners across Nigeria.

He noted that the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and NANTAP have continued to enjoy a very intimate and mutually beneficial relationship, having been partners in hosting of each other’s activities, functions and engagements, stressing that by virtue of their profession, NANTAP members most times constitute the majority of adjudicators at the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), also, top members of NCAC are all members of NANTAP.

“Tonight, at this programme with the theme “Rewarding the Stars”, we are also here to witness the investiture of the new Fellows of Theatre Arts (fta), of which I have been selected as a beneficiary. I am truly honoured by this recognition and I am excited to accept this investiture, especially among the notable and prominent figures that make up the 2023 Fellowship award. Indeed, such a recognition from a very professional and objective Association will undoubtedly spur me on in my commitment towards revamping the Creative Industry for greater socio-economic impact of our great country.

Highlights of the National Delegates Convention include the investiture of the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, as Honourary Fellow of Theatre Arts fta, and induction of new Fellows into the Body of Fellows (BoF) by the chairman, BoF, Prof. Duro Oni fta, at a colourful and inspiring Award Night and Dinner. Among those inducted into the Body of Fellows include, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Film and Video Censors Board, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas; erudite and celebrated scholar, Prof. Gbemisola Adeoti; veteran actress, Ruth Obiageli Osu; Dr. Oluwatoyin Olokodana-James; Prof. Charles Emeka Nwadigwe; Kayode Felix Ayegbusi; Friday Nwafor; Michael Abayomi Longe; Edith Oritsegbubemi Amatosero; Kenneth Uphopho; Patrick Azuka Okonkwo; Love Okuoimose Osadolor; Ngozi Duru-Chigazu; Charles Elumelu; and Patrick Otoro.

Hon. Prince Johnson Obokparo Erijo, the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Delta State, and Sir Edwin Ogidi-Gbebaje, were honoured with Culture & Arts Sustainability Awards; the Edo and Sokoto State Chapters of NANTAP were honoured with Excellence Service Award, respectively, while veteran actor and solo drama exponent, Greg Mbajiorgu, was honoured with Theatre Sustainability Award. Highlights of the NDC also included performances by the Delta State Council for Arts and Culture, and Greg Mbajiorgu.