NANTAP Condemns Inhuman Treatment Of Pedro Obaseki

…Demands full weight of the law against perpetrators

The Nigerian Association of Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) has condemned, in the strongest possible terms, “The disgraceful, dehumanising, and utterly unacceptable humiliation meted out to Dr Don Pedro Obaseki, fta, a respected cultural worker, politician, and intellectual.”

NANTAP, in a statement signed by the National President, Adeniran Makinde, fta., called for the identification and prosecution of all persons involved, directly or indirectly, in accordance with the full weight of the law.

Makinde noted that this act represents a gross violation of human dignity, a shameful abuse of power, and an affront to the values of civility, justice, and respect upon which any sane society must stand, stressing, “No individual—regardless of circumstance—deserves to be subjected to public humiliation, physical or psychological abuse, or treatment that strips them of their humanity.

“Dr Don Pedro is not merely an individual; he is a symbol of Nigeria’s creative and intellectual community—a man who has invested all his creative energies into promoting culture. An attack on his dignity is an attack on the entire cultural sector and the nation’s conscience.

“NANTAP therefore demands: an immediate, transparent, and thorough investigation into the incident by the appropriate authorities; the identification and prosecution of all persons involved, directly or indirectly, in accordance with the full weight of the law; public accountability from institutions or agencies found complicit in this inhuman act; concrete assurances that such barbaric conduct will not be tolerated or repeated against any Nigerian citizen; and that since our country Nigeria is in a constitutional democracy, we demand that the rule of law be adhered to always and in all circumstances.”

He also emphasised that Nigeria must not become a place where intimidation, humiliation, and lawlessness are normalised.

“The rule of law must prevail over impunity, and justice must not be selective.

“NANTAP stands in solidarity with Dr Don Pedro, his family, colleagues, and all advocates of human rights, dignity, and freedom of expression. We call on the government, civil society, the creative community, and all well-meaning Nigerians to speak with one voice against this injustice.

“An injury to one is an injury to all,” he further stated.