NANTAP Commends NLNG For Launching Nigeria Prize For Creative Arts

The National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) has commended the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) for the unveiling of The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts, a visionary addition to The Nigeria Prizes family, with its inaugural focus on Documentary Filmmaking.

NANTAP, in a statement signed by the President, Adeniran Makinde, fta, noted that this laudable initiative, which seeks to empower young Nigerian storytellers aged 18–35 with a $20,000 award, aligns deeply with NANTAP’s mission to nurture creativity, promote cultural identity, and strengthen the creative economy through performance, film, and storytelling.

“By spotlighting documentary filmmaking, NLNG has not only expanded the frontiers of creative recognition in Nigeria but has also created a powerful platform for young voices to explore truth, interrogate experience, and shape Nigeria’s image with authenticity and purpose.”

“As Nigeria’s foremost association of theatre and creative arts practitioners, NANTAP celebrates NLNG’s continued commitment to advancing excellence in the arts.

“We look forward to future collaborations that will further enrich the ecosystem—through mentorship, capacity development, and artistic engagement—towards building a generation of storytellers who can truly ‘own our narrative,” Makinde stated.

“We congratulate the NLNG management, the Advisory Board chaired by Prof. Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, and the visionary minds behind this remarkable expansion of The Nigeria Prizes.

“Together, let us continue to tell Nigeria’s story with honesty, creativity, and pride.”