NANTAP Calls For Opening Of Nat’l Theatre To Artists, Public

…Says its continued closure has devastating consequences on cultural sector

The National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts (NANTAP) has decried the decision to keep the National Theatre closed to artists and the public.

The Association further noted that the National Theatre of Nigeria, an iconic edifice and cultural landmark, was conceived as the heart of artistic expression and national identity, stressing that keeping the edifice closed to artists and the public is a glaring contradiction of its original purpose.

The President of NANTAP, Mr Adeniran Makinde, stated this in a statement he personally signed and made available to New Telegraph.

In the statement titled “The National Theatre and the Cultural Strangulation of Nigeria’s Creative Sector”, Adeniran noted that since its establishment in 1976, the National Theatre has served as a symbol of Nigeria’s artistic vibrancy, hosting landmark performances, festivals, and exhibitions that celebrated the nation’s rich cultural heritage.

“However, the refusal of the Bankers’ Committee and the Nigerian government to reopen the theatre to the public has led to a severe cultural and artistic drought, stifling creativity, limiting artistic opportunities, and crippling an entire industry that relies on the existence of such a space.

“The decision to keep the National Theatre closed to artists and the public is a glaring contradiction of its original purpose. When the Bankers’ Committee took over its renovation under the Creative Industries Initiative, the promise was clear: to revamp the structure and reinvigorate Nigeria’s creative economy.

“However, what was supposed to be a revitalization project has instead become a systematic exclusion of the very people the theatre was built for. Rather than being a space where Nigerian artists, actors, musicians, and creatives can gather, collaborate, and showcase their talents, the theatre has become a restricted zone, accessible only to select individuals and events,” the statement reads in part.

According to the NANTAP President, this exclusion is not only detrimental but also insulting to the cultural sector, which has long suffered from governmental neglect.

“The arts, by their very nature, require space to breathe, grow, and thrive. The denial of access to such an important cultural landmark is akin to locking away a nation’s soul. Without open access, the National Theatre ceases to function as a national institution; instead, it becomes an elitist property controlled by financial interests with no direct stake in the artistic community.

“The creative economy in Nigeria, particularly the performing arts, is already facing infrastructural challenges. With very few performance spaces, artists are left scrambling for venues, often resorting to inadequate, expensive, or inappropriate locations. The National Theatre was meant to be a sanctuary—a space where new works could be developed, talents nurtured, and audiences engaged.”

The continued closure of the National Theatre, he added, has resulted in the loss of performance spaces, a decline in audience engagement, erosion of cultural identity, and international disrepute.

“Without access to the theatre, major productions that require a standard performance hall are left without options. This affects stage plays, musical performances, dance recitals, and even film screenings that could benefit from a world-class venue.”

On the economic impact on artists and cultural workers, as well as the erosion of cultural identity, Makinde said, “The creative industry employs thousands of Nigerians, from playwrights and directors to stagehands and technicians.

“The absence of a functioning National Theatre means fewer jobs, fewer productions, and an overall decline in economic activity within the sector.

“Nigeria’s artistic legacy is built on storytelling, performance, and shared cultural experiences. By keeping the National Theatre closed, the government and financial institutions are actively contributing to the erasure of this identity, forcing artists to seek alternatives that do not fully honor their craft.”

He further stated that one of the key functions of the theatre is to serve as a bridge between artists and the public, stressing that if the public is” denied access to performances, exhibitions, and cultural events, there is a gradual disconnect between the people and their cultural expressions. This weakens the appreciation and sustainability of the arts in Nigeria.

“Nigeria, as the cultural powerhouse of Africa, should have a thriving national theatre that attracts international collaborations and festivals. Instead, the closure paints a picture of a nation that does not value its artistic sector, pushing away potential investors, sponsors, and global partnerships.”

In “The Way Forward: Reclaiming the National Theatre”, Makinde said that it is unacceptable that a public institution meant for artistic development is kept away from the very people it was built to serve.

“He urged the Bankers’ Committee and the government to immediately take the following steps: reopen the National Theatre to the public, establish an independent cultural management body, implement a clear artistic policy, and develop additional cultural infrastructure.

“Access should not be restricted. The theatre must function as an open and inclusive space where artists can rehearse, perform, and engage audiences.

“The administration of the theatre should not be left in the hands of financial institutions. A board comprising artists, cultural professionals, and government representatives should oversee its operation to ensure that it remains dedicated to the creative community.

“The government should articulate a policy that guarantees regular programming of plays, concerts, exhibitions, and other cultural events at the theatre. This policy should encourage inclusivity and affordability.

“Beyond reopening the National Theatre, the government must invest in other creative spaces across the country to decentralize artistic opportunities and ensure that culture thrives at all levels.

“A National Theatre that is not open to the people is a contradiction. The continued refusal to grant artists and cultural workers access to the theatre is a betrayal of Nigeria’s creative spirit. If the government and the Bankers’ Committee are serious about fostering a thriving creative economy, they must prioritize access, inclusivity, and artistic expression.

The National Theatre is not just a building; it is the heartbeat of Nigeria’s cultural identity. Keeping it closed is not only stifling the arts but also silencing a generation of creative voices that deserve to be heard.”

