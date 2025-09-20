New Telegraph

September 20, 2025
NANTAP Appoints Odutayo, Chairman, Body Of Fellows

The National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practi- tioners (NANTAP) has an- nounced the appointment of Mr. Gregory Odutayo, fta, as Chairman, Body of Fellows, with immediate effect.

Mr. Odutayo, a former President of NANTAP, is a respected theatre practi- tioner, captain of industry, and seasoned leader who has consistently demonstrated exceptional commitment to the growth of the Association and the advancement of the Theatre Arts profession in Nigeria.

He succeeds Professor Duro Oni, who served mer- itoriously as Chairman of the Body of Fellows and is handing over the baton after a successful and impactful tenure.

In his new role, Mr. Odutayo is expected to provide strategic leader- ship and fresh direction to the Body of Fellows, building on his wealth of managerial experience and history of service.

 

