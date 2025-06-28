NANTAP Abuja to host Performing Arts Summit

Inaugurates State Advisory Council

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) has announced plans to host the maiden edition of Abuja Performing Arts Summit (APAS), a landmark one-day event designed to bring together stakeholders across the performing arts ecosystem in the nation’s capital.

The announcement was made during the association’s June Congress, held at the Arts Pavilion, Area 10, Abuja, under the leadership of Om’Oba Jerry Adesewo, Chairman of the FCT Chapter.

Scheduled for September 2025, the Summit will be held under the theme: “Charting New Paths: Strengthening the Performing Arts Ecosystem in the FCT.”

The event aims to engage theatre practitioners, dancers, festival curators, educators, cultural agencies, and creative entrepreneurs in critical dialogue, strategic planning, and collaborative development.

Speaking at the Congress, Om’Oba Adesewo noted, “This summit is not just a meeting; it is a

movement—a timely platform to reshape the narrative of performing arts in the capital city, deepen industry conversations, and align with national creative economy goals.”

To steer the planning and execution of this first-of-its-kind summit, a seven-member Planning Committee was inaugurated. The committee is co-chaired by veteran actor and director, Patrick Otoro, fta, and Distinguished Thespian Esther Onwuka, fta, immediate past Deputy President of the association.

Other members of the committee include: Sandra Adeyeye Bello – Secretary; Abdufatai Otori; Victor Nwejinaka; William Obasi; and Nwanyinma Okeanu.

The committee has been tasked with developing the programme framework, mobilising partnerships, curating speakers and performers, and overseeing logistics leading up to the September event.

In a related development, the State Executive Council also announced the composition of the NANTAP FCT Advisory Council, in line with the provisions of the association’s constitution. The newly constituted Council brings together some of the chapter’s most respected and accomplished veterans to offer guidance, support, and strategic direction to the current leadership.

Members of the State Advisory Council include: Distinguished Thespian Dotun Osunsanya, fta;

Distinguished Thespian Lantana Ahmed, fta; Distinguished Thespian Kayode Aiyegbusi, fta – Immediate Past Chairman, NANTAP FCT; Thespian Francis Duru; and Distinguished Thespian Esther Onwuka, fta – Immediate Past Deputy President.

According to the Chairman, the Advisory Council will “serve as a sounding board for the state

executive, ensuring institutional memory, mentorship, and continuity.”

With the summit and advisory council in place, NANTAP FCT is taking bold steps toward

capacity building, industry development, and enhanced visibility for the performing arts in Abuja.