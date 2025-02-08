NANTAP 2024: NDC To Explore Role Of Performing Arts In Nat’l Devt

Share

The critical role of theatre and the arts in shaping national consciousness, driving civic engagement, and influencing policy will take centre stage as the 2024 National Delegates Convention (NDC) of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), tagged “EKO 2024”, holds in Lagos.

For five vibrant days, the cultural heartbeat of Nigeria, Lagos, will play host to an extraordinary gathering of theatre professionals, scholars, policymakers, stakeholders, and creative entrepreneurs from across the 36 states of the federation, including the FCT.

Though initially scheduled for December 2024, this flagship event of the Association will be held from February 18 to 22, 2025, said the President of NANTAP, Israel Eboh, fta., adding that “the delay has only heightened the anticipation, and we are poised to deliver an unforgettable experience.”

Eboh stated this at the press conference held at Freedom Park, Broad Street, Lagos, to officially unveil the program of activities for the highly anticipated National Delegates Convention.

He noted that this year’s theme: “Theatre, Politics, and National Development,” could not be more relevant at this time in our nation’s history.

“As we navigate the complexities of governance and democracy, it is imperative to recognize the critical role of theatre and the arts in shaping national consciousness, driving civic engagement, and influencing policy,” Eboh said, stressing that theatre is more than entertainment.

“It is a mirror of society, a voice for the voiceless, and a catalyst for transformation.”

According to him, this convention will provide a robust platform to explore, debate, and expand the role of the performing arts in national development.

He assured that at the convention the delegates will be immersed in an exciting lineup of events designed to educate, entertain, and inspire.

The lineup of events includes a showcase of Nigeria’s finest theatrical productions, celebrating our rich cultural heritage and harnessing the power of storytelling for change; insightful workshops facilitated by renowned industry veterans, equipping practitioners with cutting-edge skills in scriptwriting, directing, acting, stage design, and digital theatre innovations; thought-provoking and engaging conversations on how theatre can be leveraged as a tool for political engagement, governance, and socio-economic transformation; and networking sessions – providing unparalleled opportunities for theatre practitioners to connect, collaborate, and forge new industry partnerships.

The highlight of this year’s convention is the Prestigious Awards Night where individuals who have made significant contributions to the growth of theatre and the creative industry in Nigeria will be honoured.

“The distinguished awardees will be decorated with the Fellow’s Medal, NANTAP’s highest honour.

“EKO 2024 is a pan-Lagos event, and we are excited to announce that our National Organizing Committee (NOC), led by our President Emeritus, DT Greg Odutayo, has finalised arrangements with key venue partners across the city to host our various convention activities.

“At this point, allow me the privilege of introducing our EKO 2024 Convention Ambassadors—a distinguished group of industry icons who embody the excellence and impact of Nigerian theatre: veteran actress and cultural icon, Joke Silva, fta; a quintessential humour merchant, Chief Chika Okpala (MFR), fta; a revered advocate for the arts, Hajiya Lantana Ahmed, fta; a distinguished academia and theatre professional, Dr. Sam Dede, fta; a passionate supporter of performing arts development, Mrs. Sarah Boulos; and renowned media personality and entertainer, Steve Onu (YAW).

He appreciated the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), National Theatre, Leadway Assurance, Pocari Sweat, Agewell Company, Black Stallion Energy Drink, Zuri24 Media, Royal Roots Company (owners of R2TV and R2 Radio 107.1FM), and Audio Visual Rights Society (AVRS), for partnering with NANTAP to host the convention.

“Your partnership is a testament to the shared belief that theatre is not just an art form, but a powerful vehicle for national unity and development,” Eboh said.

He urged all theatre practitioners, art enthusiasts, corporate bodies, and government agencies to support and actively participate in this landmark event.

Also, the Chairman, Local Organising Committee for the convention, Mr Greg Odutayo, assured that the convention is going to be a five-day season of learning, interaction, and exhibition of talents.

“We are going to have activities spread across five venues, the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Glover Memorial Hall, Freedom Park, and the National Theatre.

“We’ll provide logistics for attendees across the state,” he said.

Earlier, the General Manager of the National Theatre, Mrs Tola Akerele, who was represented by the Deputy Director, of Marketing at the National Theatre, Chief Henry Ndubuisi, also assured NANTAP of continued partnership.

“We recognise the enormous role NANTAP plays in correcting societal ills, and that is the reason we will continue to partner with you to achieve our common goals,” she said.

Also speaking at the event, the founder of the Society of the Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN), Sarah Boulos, who was represented at the event, urged NANTAP to ensure a communique is put together after the convention.

She also advised NANTAP to encourage their women to embrace politics as Theatre could be seen as a strong force to correct how politics and governance should be run.

The Brand Manager, Leadway Assurance, Mr Niyi Abiola, acknowledged the long-standing relationship the company has built with NANTAP over the years, noting that, “We see the work you do in shaping the society positively, we are in peculiar times, and the onus is on this association to correct society ills. We are glad to partner with you, and we wish you a beautiful conference ahead.

