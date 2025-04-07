NANTA To Focus On Collective Prosperity

Share

In a bid to tackle emerging challenges in the travel and tourism industry, the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) will focus on addressing these issues as it holds its 49th Annual General Meeting (Non-elective) in Lagos on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

The theme of the one-day AGM, according to the Planning Committee Chairperson and National Publicity Secretary of NANTA, Lola Adewole, is “Collective Prosperity Through Market Protection.”

Some of the key speakers include Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) and Joseph Kithitu, President of the Kenya Association of Travel Agents, who is also the Director/Vice President of UFTAA. NANTA President, Yinka Folami, is expected to direct the proceedings at the session.

The AGM will also witness the historic attendance of the President of the United Federation of Travel Agents’ Associations (UFTAA), Sunil Kumar.

This follows the recent admittance of NANTA back into the fold of UFTAA after a long absence from the global body.

Additionally, Adewole stated that an industry exhibition will be showcased as part of the one-day gathering of industry professionals.

The exhibition will bring critical service providers and buyers together to strategically unveil emerging opportunities and provide valuable data to licensed companies and organizations offering various types of travel and tourism experiences and services.

