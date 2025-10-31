NANTA Moves To Patronise Airline With 4,000 Members

The National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA) has showed strong support for Air Peace by adopting, pushing its tickets and brand across the network of its over 4,000 members.

The association disclosed this during the unveiling of its London–Heathrow flight.

Also, NANTA President, Mr Yinka Folami reaffirmed the association’s full marketing support for Air Peace and urged Nigerians to rally behind the country’s flag carrier in the global aviation arena.

He said, “NANTA is set to do great things with Air Peace. Beyond selling tickets, we’ll promote Nigeria’s cultural and sports tourism through unique travel packages in collaboration with Air Peace. Truly, Air Peace is our own.”

Also, former President of the association, Mrs Susan Akporiaye and some members in Abuja turned up in grand style, rocking colourful uniforms featuring the Air Peace logo and buntings in Nigeria’s iconic green-white-green colours.

She said: “We’ve always seen Air Peace as our own airline, and we will keep pushing its tickets and brand across our network of over 4,000 members, Mrs Akporiaye said with excitement.

She explained that NANTA members joined friends and clients of Air Peace to cut a special cake in celebration of the airline’s Heathrow milestone.