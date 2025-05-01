NANTA Heads To Gambia For Training, Promotion Of Nigerian Tourism

Share

In a bid to expose its members to international best practices and equip them with modern tools and trends in the travel industry, the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has concluded plans for a training tour of The Gambia.

The initiative will also serve as a platform to promote Nigerian tourism.

This development was disclosed by the National President of NANTA, Mr. Folami Yinka, during an interview where he explained that the plan aligns with the association’s agenda, which was unveiled at its recently held non-elective Annual General Meeting and Conference in Lagos.

According to Yinka, “Our Banjul training expedition is not a jamboree but a strategic growth plan for our members. This initiative started two years ago and was given a boost by our immediate past president, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, who inaugurated the first training program in collaboration with the University of Johannesburg, South Africa Tourism, and the Ghana Tour Operators Association.”

He explained that the Banjul training is intended to deepen that vision and create new opportunities for NANTA members, particularly in unlocking the value chain within intra-African travel and tourism—a sector the association has actively promoted in recent years.

Folami, whose leadership brought NANTA back under the umbrella of the United Federation of Travel Agencies Associations (UFTAA), emphasized that continuous training and retraining are essential to the survival and growth of NANTA members. He added that the association remains focused on impactful and sustainable programs rather than frivolities.

He further revealed, “From the feedback so far, our Banjul, Gambia training and industry exposure will be even more robust than what we did two years ago. Our best hands are managing it, and based on the reports I’ve received, it would be unfortunate for any registered member to miss this outing scheduled for the last week of May 2025.”

He added that the faculty team is fully prepared, and the training will also offer a unique opportunity to market Nigerian tourism and showcase NANTA’s collaborative strength within African and global trade circles.

Folami urged members who have yet to register to contact the secretariat before the registration closes in the next two weeks.

