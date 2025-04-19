NANTA Heads Into 50 Years With Sights On Shared Prosperity For All

Share

It was the 49th Annual General Meeting of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA). A momentous and historic occasion it was given the enduring history of the Association, which is the national umbrella body for all registered travel agencies operating in the country.

The feeling of excitement and delight was palpable all through the one-day event that was held in Lagos, with the hall not only looking the part as it was colourfully and attractively set up, but also the members of the Association from all across the country, looking radiant and dressed for the occasion.

The National President of the Association, Yinka Folami, read the mood quite alright when he claimed the podium to present his scorecard for the year to the members, as he rode the crest, delighting the members, the successes of the past one year and the prospect of a shared prosperity that awaits all.

With a well-crafted theme, Collective prosperity through market protection, Folami hit the high octave, sounding very elated and excited, as he declared, ‘‘we are 49 today and will be 50 tomorrow,’’ adding, ‘‘it is just around the corner.’’ This elicited a rapturous applause from the members, who solicited for more.

Taking the cue, Folami said, ‘‘it gratifies me to say that I will still be the president when we are 50, which is good.’’ Again, the audience went into a frenzied mode. Folami was elected president last year and is expected to end his first tenure of two years by next year and would be eligible for a second term if all go well.

In retrospect, he reminded his members that his administration started out with a commitment to entrench fairness in the industry by ensuring that the market is protected and that NANTA and its members are strengthened and united to have a foothold in the industry as well as be a respected and formidable Association.

To achieve this, he disclosed that his administration hinged its activities on three pillars, namely; respect, conduct and knowledge. In the course of bringing these to past, he said they conducted effective engagements across board, with meetings held with those he described as the top 20 members of the Association, which included the founding members, airlines, MDAs, and others.

Also, advocacy was a major activity for the administration, with focus on addressing anti-competitive practices and elevating its relationship with the airlines from the mundane agents to airlines to that of airlines being principals to the agents.

Gaining self-respect for the Association and members was another cause championed by its and transforming the Association into an effective and forward looking Association, which caters for its members and on the lookout for their successes through engaging in creating shared wealth.

He also highlighted the importance it placed on the training and retraining of members through creating knowledge-based platforms, with the long term vision of establishing a training institute or academy for the Association.

On his scorecard was representing Nigeria at the annual World Travel Market (WTM) in London for three consecutive years and only handing the baton to the Ministry of Tourism last year to continue from where it stopped.

Also, the restoration of the Association membership of the Universal Federation of Travel Agents’ Association (UFTAA) was celebrated while Folami delighted the members with the vision of celebrating NANTA’s Day; a one-day event designed to celebrate the Nigeria travellers.

In the same vein, he disclosed the planned hosting of the International Travel and Tourism Conference by the Association while as part of entrenching the Association and earning respectability for its members, it has revived its identification card project, which was re-launched at the AGM alongside its website and newly designed application.

Also to give it members something to cheer about, which of course, elicited applause and support of the members, was its current fight against cross-border trade, with five members of the Association under investigation.

For him, this development is very crucial as it must be fought to its logical end, noting that if it is not adequately addressed that everyone will be affected. ‘‘Everybody loses and it is bad for our economy and we have to stamp it out,’’ said Folami.

He concluded on a prospective and happy note as he again reminded the members that by 2026, the Association will be 50 years. Therefore, it must be ready to transform and entrench itself as a regulator in the market place.

To this end, he charged the members to carefully consider the draft constitution before it. ‘‘Because we are 50 tomorrow we must revisit our constitution in order to have a robust constitution,’’ he noted.

…Pinheiro tasks NANTA on adopting a chartered status

In line with the charge by the president to the members to critically review its constitution in order to make the Association a robust one, the keynote speaker for the day, Dr Kem Pinheiro (SAN), speaking on the topic, Legally grounded, ethically driven, and globally respected association, further stressed on this importance.

With his key focus on the Association transforming from its present status to that of being a chartered body that is responsible for regulating the trade and ensuring that every practitioner is certified by undergoing certain prescribed training and earning certifications that qualify them to practice.

He charged them to see themselves as professionals and not as travel agents but as travel advisors because as professionals they provide travel advice and services to people. He referenced the practice as it is in the United State of America as a model for the Association.

‘‘NANTA should stop calling itself agencies as you are travel advisors as it is in the USA. You advice people on travelling and you are professionals,’’ he said. He stressed that the Association will benefit more from being a chartered body rather than what presently obtains, which he said is very limiting.

To achieve this new transformation, he said the constitution of the Association, which is presently inadequate, needs to be reworked to cater for the new aspiration of becoming a chartered body and safeguard its trade, Association and members.

Pinheiro noted, ‘‘presently you operate an open door entry policy, but with the charter, you have statutory power to register individuals and not companies. You can them regulate your industry better.’’

He concluded by charging them to be futuristic, saying, ‘‘you cannot continue to be observers in your own industry, but you must be active and go charter.’’ He emphasised the urgency of embarking on this transformation before others undercut them by taking over their duties and position in the industry.

International flavour

International flavoursl was added to this year’s AGM, with the participation by two international figures through virtual means. First, was the President of UFTAA, Sunil Kumar, who presented a goodwill message from his Asia and Pacific-base, with a charge to the Association to stay strong, vibrant and relevant.

While the second address was from the President of Kenya Association of Travel Agencies (KATA), Dr Joseph Kithitu, who spoke from his Nairobi-base, with a charge to NANTA not to give up on the challenges confronting the trade in Nigeria.

He noted that KATA also faces the same challenges and is addressing them headlong. He advised them to take a cue from KATA in addressing some of these challenges.

Gbadebo: Be intentional in telling stories about Nigeria

The Director of Sales and Marketing of Eko Hotels and Suites, Dr Iyaduni Gbadebo, also gave a goodwill message, tasking NANTA and industry operators to be intentional in their activities, especially in telling the story of Nigeria, noting that it is important for the right messages and stories on Nigeria to be put out to the world.

‘‘Intentional storytelling about Nigeria will help to change the narrative,’’ said Gbadebo.

She also spoke on the potentials of the industry, noting that the potentials are limitless while charging the operators to focus on their key specialisation and be committed to their businesses. She commended NANTA for the partnership with the hotel and their dedication to delivering on the goals of the partnership while working with the hotel to sustain its business.

She noted, ‘‘our relationship is extremely crucial,’’ while stressing the need to take advantage of expanded opportunities by collaborating with the right kind of people.

According to her, ‘‘we are moving ahead and you have better get along or we leave you behind. We have to be intentional and we need to think of what the future holds for travel, tourism and hospitality.

‘‘We have to be intentional that future generation finds travel, tourism and hospitality prospective and lucrative.’’

Keyamo: NANTA has demonstrated capacity



The Minister of Aviation and Aerodrome space Development, Festus Keyamo, who was represented at the AGM by the Director of Special Duties, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Henry Agbebire, commended the Association on its enduring history, noting, ‘‘the AGM theme is timely and relevant, particularly as we continue to navigate the global landscape.

Keyamo also applauded the efforts of NANTA in bringing together the different stakeholders through its various engagements. ‘‘NANTA has demonstrated capacity,’’ he added. This as he charged the Association to continue on these strides and uphold the value of transparency even as he pledged the continued support of the ministry towards the realisation of the noble goals of NANTA and the growth and development of the industry.

