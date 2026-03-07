NANTA 50TH AGM: Gideon Engages NANTA Zones

… visits Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Kano, Ibadan

Ahead of the forthcoming Golden (50th) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA), Dr Oludayo Taiwo Gideon, known in travel industry circles as GidiBoss, has embarked on a series of engagements across the association’s zones in what stakeholders have described as a deliberate effort to strengthen institutional cohesion and inter-zonal partnerships.

Gideon, a travel industry leader, and Chief Executive Officer of Aeroport Group, and former two-term Lagos Zonal Public Relations Officer, began his engagements in Lagos, where the Zone held its AGM marking the end of the tenure of its outgone executive officers.

The transition, overseen by respected Board of Trustees members, including; Mr Daisi Olotu and Mrs Durosinmi Etti, featured formal handover proceedings, valedictory remarks, and presentation of certificates of service to executives, who had completed their terms.

At the Eastern Zone AGM in Port Harcourt, he witnessed the election of a new executive committee and congratulated both outgone and incoming officers for their stewardship and commitment to advancing professional standards within the region.

A notable highlight of the Eastern Zone meeting was the emergence of Mr Emmanuel Ossai, one of Gideon’s former students, as Zonal Public Relations Officer — a development viewed by many as reflective of sustained mentorship and capacity development within Nigeria’s travel industry.

Industry stakeholders present at the Port Harcourt gathering, which featured participation from regulators and airline representatives, emphasised the importance of structured communication, regulatory alignment, and improved coordination across zones.

Gideon’s engagements further extended to the Northern Zone in Kano and the Abuja Zone, where leadership transitions and stakeholders’ interactions focused on strengthening information flow, reinforcing compliance standards, and enhancing the association’s national representation.

He was also at the Western Zone AGM in Ibadan, where he monitored the transition, with new officers elected.

He had a constructive engagement with stakeholders at the zone. During his tenure as Lagos Zonal Public Relations Officer, Gideon made some strides, including representing NANTA at the World Travel Market (WTM) London in 2024, where he coordinated the media in furtherance of the association’s international visibility.

It is to his credit that the visual content from the Nigerian delegation was subsequently utilised by the WTM media team in promotional materials in the 2025 edition of the yearly event, underscoring Nigeria’s growing presence within the global travel trade ecosystem.

Speaking during interactions across the zones, Gideon stressed the need for stronger inter-zonal communication, institutional continuity, and responsible representation of members’ interests at both national and international platforms.

He is a cleared nominee for the position of National Publicity Secretary of NANTA, subject to the ongoing electoral process. The forthcoming 50th AGM of NANTA is expected to bring together travel professionals, airline operators, regulators, and tourism stakeholders from across Nigeria in what is anticipated to be a defining moment in the association’s history.