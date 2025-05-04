NANS Warns Atiku, Sowore Against Interference

Share

The President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Olushola Ladoja, has cautioned former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and activist Omoyele Sowore to desist from activities allegedly aimed at destabilising the student movement.

Speaking to journalists on Sudnay, Ladoja accused the opposition of sponsoring a false faction of NANS led by one Atiku Isah in a bid to create chaos within the association.

Atiku Isah, who claims to be NANS President, had recently accused Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, of assault and abduction.

Reacting to the claims, Ladoja warned Atiku Abubakar against political interference in the affairs of Nigerian students, and accused Sowore of sponsoring factionalism within the union.

He further alleged that Isah had received funds to impersonate the NANS presidency and described the move as part of a larger political strategy to undermine the association’s unity.

“I can tell you that there is no faction in NANS. Quote me anywhere. I’ve seen Atiku Isah only twice, and each time, he addressed me as ‘Mr. President.’ So, what are we talking about? If you look at the pictures making rounds on the media, you’ll see him meeting with key opposition stakeholders,” Ladoja said.

“This clearly shows that he is being used. One of the reasons for factionalism in NANS is political infiltration. The opposition parties are trying to manipulate the student body because we commend the good educational policies of President Tinubu. But we are intellectuals — we support what benefits Nigerian students and oppose what doesn’t.”

Ladoja also raised concerns over alleged mismanagement of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFund) by some tertiary institutions, stating that NANS had gathered evidence and informed the relevant authorities.

He revealed that the association had reported the matter to the Chairman of the House Committee on NELFund and engaged with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), which is already investigating the claims.

“Some schools collected NELFund allocations but failed to disburse the funds to students. We acted immediately by issuing a press release. Shortly after, the House Committee on NELFund reached out, and we confirmed we had evidence. We also met with the NELFund Chairman,” he said.

“As NANS President, I’m stating clearly that any Vice Chancellor found guilty of misappropriating NELFund must be removed from office. We must set an example to deter future abuse.”

Ladoja reiterated NANS’ commitment to remain independent and focused on defending the interests of Nigerian students, warning against any attempt to politicise the association.

