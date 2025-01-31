NANS Visits Lagos Assembly Speaker, Lists Challenges

Share

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Lagos State University (LASU) branch, on Friday, paid a courtesy visit to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Princess Mojisola Lasbat Meranda.

The student representatives said the visit was to congratulate Meranda on her emergence as Speaker of the State Assembly.

Meranda, an alumnus of LASU, was elected Speaker on January 13 after the removal of Mudashiru Obasa by the lawmakers over issues relating to alleged high-handedness and financial impropriety.

Describing her as a thoroughbred Lagosian, the Chairman of NANS, Abdulraheem Azeez, used the opportunity to list some of the challenges faced by students in the university.

According to him, students have had to read in darkness as the Ikeja campus gets less than two hours of power supply daily.

Azeez also raised the need for the State to make available loans for indigent students as well as for the Assembly to provide opportunities for students to witness the plenary of the House.

Meranda, while thanking the students for the visit, urged them to always attend town hall meetings in their constituencies where they can contribute and make their opinions known.

She further encouraged them to apply for the loans initiated by the government as done by students in other countries.

The Speaker requested the students to formally send their complaints in written forms to the House for action.

Share

Please follow and like us: