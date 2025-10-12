NANS Urges Tinubu To Shield Interior Minister From Alleged Smear Campaigns

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to protect the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, from what it described as a coordinated campaign aimed at tarnishing his image and undermining his achievements in office.

In a statement signed by the President of the NANS Senate, Usman Adamu Nagwaza (Don Manu), the student body expressed concern over what it termed a “renewed wave of falsehoods and blackmail” targeted at the minister.

NANS alleged that recent controversies, including claims of irregularities in Tunji-Ojo’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) records, were part of a larger plot to distract him from his duties and derail ongoing reforms at the Ministry of Interior.

“It is disheartening that some unpatriotic individuals who should support national progress are the same ones attempting to pull down those working to advance it,” the statement read. “The recent allegations are baseless and should be completely disregarded.”

The association questioned why those now raising issues about the minister’s background had remained silent during his tenure in the National Assembly and his ministerial screening, when all credentials were duly verified. It suggested that the resurgence of attacks coincided with Tunji-Ojo’s rising public approval for his performance in office.

NANS commended President Tinubu for appointing Tunji-Ojo, describing him as a “dedicated and result-oriented public servant” whose leadership has significantly advanced the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Citing data from the Ministry of Interior, the association noted that under Tunji-Ojo’s watch, over 3.5 million passports have been issued, 3.08 million in Nigeria and more than 466,000 to Nigerians in the diaspora. It added that the government has saved over ₦1 billion annually through automation and digitization initiatives introduced by the minister.

The statement also highlighted the deployment of a new high-capacity passport production engine, developed in partnership with IRIS Smart Technologies Ltd., which increased production capacity from about 300 to over 5,000 booklets per machine daily.

According to NANS, these achievements have restored public confidence in the Ministry of Interior and demonstrated that effective governance is possible through innovation and accountability.

The student body urged President Tinubu to “resist attempts to distract or discredit one of the administration’s most performing ministers,” and to continue supporting Tunji-Ojo’s ongoing reform efforts.