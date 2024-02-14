NANS Urges FG To Stop Spate Of Attacks On Tantita In Ondo

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the Federal Government to swiftly intervene in the current attacks on Tantita Security Services in Ondo State, warning of its dire consequences.

The national students body in a release signed by its President of the Senate, Dist. Sen. Akinteye Afeez Babatunde, on Wednesday, urged the government to take decisive action on the matter, noting that “Tantita Security, tasked with safeguarding oil pipelines and combating crude oil theft in the Niger-Delta region, has faced relentless assaults on its personnel and facilities, particularly in Ilaje and Ese-Odo Local Government Areas of Ondo State in recent times.

“Under the leadership of Senior High Chief Idowu Asonja, Tantita Security has collaborated effectively with various security agencies, yielding significant successes in apprehending perpetrators of oil theft and dismantling illegal refineries.

“However, the admirable efforts of Chief Asonja and his team have been met with fierce opposition, culminating in a disturbing incident on February 9, 2024, when Chief Bilbor Ajube, infamously known as “Shoot at Sight”, reportedly led armed soldiers to raid Tantita Security’s office in Agadagba, causing extensive damage and issuing threats of violence against Chief Asonja.

“Such brazen acts of intimidation not only jeopardized the safety of Chief Asonja but also undermined the crucial work of Tantita Security in maintaining security along Ondo State’s waterways, “NANS said.

According to the body, the alleged threat posed by Chief Ajube, (Shoot at Sight), must not be taken lightly, saying it has the potential of escalating tensions and disrupting the peace in Ondo State.

“Moreover, the invaluable contributions of Tantita Security in combating maritime crime should be recognized and supported, rather than undermined by acts of aggression.

“It is imperative that Chief Bilbor Ajube be held accountable for his actions and that measures should be taken to ensure the safety and security of Chief Asonja and all personnel associated with Tantita Security. Additionally, efforts should be made to encourage and empower Tantita Security to continue its vital work in safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime interests.

“Furthermore, it is imperative that Chief Ebure be cautioned against taking the law into his own hands and interfering with the legitimate operations of Tantita Security. Allowing duly-appointed officials to carry out their duties without hindrance is essential for maintaining law and order”.

NANS said failure to address this situation effectively could have dire consequences and may potentially lead to a breakdown of law and order, resulting in further loss of life and exacerbating the already precarious security situation in the region.

“Therefore, proactive measures must be taken to defuse tensions and ensure the safety and stability of Ondo State and its inhabitants. In light of the documented achievements of Tantita Security, including the apprehension of illicit vessels and the protection of waterways in Ondo State, it is clear that they deserve commendation and reinforcement, not intimidation and threats.

“We call upon the federal government to heed this plea for intervention and uphold the rule of law, thereby safeguarding the integrity of security operations in the region”, NANS said.